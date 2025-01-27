Amit Trivedi, Nikhita Gandhi, Raftaar, and DJ Yogii Rock Hyderabad at Seagram’s Royal Stag BoomBox Event

Seagram’s Royal Stag BoomBox – The Original Sound of Generation Large – launched its highly anticipated third edition with a spectacular event in Hyderabad, Telangana, at Boulder Hills. The festival, known for blending Bollywood melodies with hip-hop beats, also incorporates art, culture, and gaming experiences, creating a multi-sensory celebration.

The evening kicked off with an electrifying performance by DJ Yogii, setting the stage for the high-energy atmosphere. Rapper Raftaar followed, captivating the crowd with his iconic hits, while Nikhita Gandhi mesmerized the audience with her vocal versatility. The grand finale saw the legendary Amit Trivedi bring the house down with his dynamic set, encapsulating the event’s fusion of genres. The night also featured an exhilarating EAFC Face-Off competition between Munna Bhai Gaming and Joker Ki Haveli, adding an exciting gaming dimension to the festival.

Amit Trivedi expressed, “Royal Stag BoomBox is a celebration of music – raw, authentic, and heartfelt. Performing in Hyderabad with such an enthusiastic crowd was euphoric.” Nikhita Gandhi added, “For me, BoomBox is all about pushing creative boundaries, and performing here was unforgettable. I can't wait for my next show in Mumbai.”

Raftaar shared his excitement: “BoomBox is where the beats hit hard, and the vibes are always on point. Hyderabad brought the fire tonight, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to share my energy with the crowd.” DJ Yogii also highlighted, “Royal Stag BoomBox is about creating an electrifying atmosphere, and it was thrilling to open the night for such incredible performances.”

The festival’s integration of music and gaming was revolutionary, according to Munna Bhai, a popular gaming influencer. He praised the EAFC 24 showdowns, saying, “The crowd’s reaction was incredible. This is exactly what the gaming community has been waiting for.” Joker Ki Haveli echoed similar sentiments, excited about the live gaming face-offs that added a fresh layer to the event.

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer of Pernod Ricard India, reflected on the festival’s essence, saying, “Music has this remarkable power to unite people. This third edition of Royal Stag BoomBox blends Bollywood melodies with hip-hop beats, elevating the youth experience and celebrating the brand’s philosophy of Living It Large.” Yatish Mehrishi, CEO of ENIL, added, “BoomBox brings people together through music, innovation, and culture. We are thrilled to be part of such a special platform that celebrates diversity and creates unforgettable memories.”

Complementing the live events, Royal Stag BoomBox will also produce in-studio collaborations, creating original tracks that blend melodic and hip-hop elements. These singles, accompanied by videos, will be released across digital platforms, continuing the platform’s celebration of India’s diverse music culture.

The third edition promises an exhilarating series of performances, following the Hyderabad launch, setting the perfect tone for the season ahead.