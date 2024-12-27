  • Menu
Amjad Habib Launches Hairstyle Training Academy in Hyderabad

Amjad Habib Launches Hairstyle Training Academy in Hyderabad
Celebrity hairstylist Amjad Habib inaugurated his new venture, the Amjad Habib Salon and Academy, at Kukatpally on Saturday. The event saw actress...

Celebrity hairstylist Amjad Habib inaugurated his new venture, the Amjad Habib Salon and Academy, at Kukatpally on Saturday. The event saw actress Faria Abdullah and Vamshi Krishan Marella, Chairman & MD of Mahaa News, in attendance.

The 12-room facility, located opposite Nexus Mall, features a salon, spa, yoga center, and training academy. It aims to train aspiring hairstylists in the lucrative art of hair beautification and styling. During the launch, Amjad Habib demonstrated hairstyling techniques, offered tips for achieving stunning looks, and interacted with the crowd, leaving attendees inspired by his expertise and creativity.

