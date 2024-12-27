Live
- Challenges in Implementing POSH Policy in Workplaces
- Will Sukumar "Quit cinema"?
- BFI chief Ajay Singh appointed board member in new Asian body; Lovlina part of Athletes' Commission
- Jharkhand declares seven-day state mourning in honour of Manmohan Singh
- Weather alert: AP to receive rains today as low pressure in Bay of Bengal weakens
- Virtual Hearing Completed; Allu Arjun Excused from In-Person Court Appearance Until January 10th
- History will be kinder: Singh's final words as PM resurface a decade later as India mourns its loss
- Eminent cardiologist Dr Krishna Chaitanya performs rare surgery. Blood had clotted in brain
- Indian smartphone market poised for 6 pc growth in 2025 amid PLI push
- Foundation stone laid for Warangal Press Club boundary wall
Just In
Amjad Habib Launches Hairstyle Training Academy in Hyderabad
Highlights
Celebrity hairstylist Amjad Habib inaugurated his new venture, the Amjad Habib Salon and Academy, at Kukatpally on Saturday. The event saw actress Faria Abdullah and Vamshi Krishan Marella, Chairman & MD of Mahaa News, in attendance.
The 12-room facility, located opposite Nexus Mall, features a salon, spa, yoga center, and training academy. It aims to train aspiring hairstylists in the lucrative art of hair beautification and styling. During the launch, Amjad Habib demonstrated hairstyling techniques, offered tips for achieving stunning looks, and interacted with the crowd, leaving attendees inspired by his expertise and creativity.
