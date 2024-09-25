Amrut contract: BRS leader picks holes in KTR’s charges

Hyderabad: Going against the party line and supporting Srujan Reddy, the brother-in-law of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS leader Kandala Upender Reddy on Tuesday said there was nothing fishy in the AMRUT contract. He claimed that someone had misled party working president KT Rama Rao on the issue.

Addressing a press conference at his residence, former MLA Upender Reddy said Srujan Reddy was the MD of Deepika Infra till 2016. After that, a separate company was established. “My nephew Srujan Reddy has no political links; it is natural to do business in partnership. We have never committed mistakes in business. The companies have eligibility only to participate in the tender process. Srujan is not the brother-in-law of Revanth; the CM is not involved in tenders,” said Upender Reddy.

He said those who had benefitted during the last ten years were still at the forefront. He said that he wanted to discuss the issue with KTR, but someone had given him wrong information. The party will have its own strategy on the AMRUT tenders.

Reddy said Manohar Reddy is the father-in-law of Revanth Reddy. “The company was started in 2014. We are eligible to participate in the AMRUT tenders. The lowest bid by joint ventures will get the work. The works are allocated in an online process. Whatever allegations KTR made are wrong. You know about Jaipal Reddy... We are not in politics; we have been involved in business for 40 years,” he asserted.