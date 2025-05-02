Ananya A Simlai Inaugurates D Sons Patola Art Expo at Banjara Hills

Socialite Ananya A Simlai inaugurated the four-day D Sons Patola Art Exhibition at Labels Pop-up Space, Road No.1, opposite Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills. Celebrating the upcoming wedding season, the expo showcases exquisite handloom collections including Patola, Bandhani, Paithani, Zari Kota, Kashmiri, Kanjivaram, Chanderi, and Banarasi sarees.

Highlights include rare Patan Patola saris, dupattas, shawls, and silk tissue creations. Silk weavers and co-operative societies from across India are participating. “It’s wonderful to see traditional artistry under one roof,” said Simlai. The exhibition runs until April 4, 2025, according to organiser Bhavin.