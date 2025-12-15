Ancient mysticism, living faith: Kamakhya’s timeless power

Guwahati/Hyderabad: Severalthousands of people daily flock to Assam’s historic Maa Kamakhya Devi Temple, the most important site of goddess worship, to offer prayers and seek blessings. For the unversed, the temple is considered one of the most sacred places. Kamakhya Temple is one of 51 ‘Shakti Peethas’ and a prominent centre of ‘Tantrik Shaktism’ in India, located atop Nilachal Hills in Guwahati, Assam.

The temple attracts devotees of all faiths, as well as many religious tourists who seek the blessings of Goddess Kamakhya and appreciate its historical significance. Various political leaders, celebrities, and businessmen also visit the sacred place to have a glimpse and seek blessings of the Maa Kamakhya.

Bollywood stars such as Sara Ali Khan, Sonal Chauhan, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, the couple Surya and Jyothika, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Mukesh Bhat frequently visit the temple. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, MP Gautham Gambhir, and multi-millionaire Mukesh Ambani also visit the temple. Recently, Global DJ Alan Walker and American singer-rapper Post Malone visited the Kamakhya Temple ahead of their much-awaited concert in the city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and, in the past, several Prime Ministers and Presidents of India have offered prayers in the temple located atop the Nilachal hills.

In the early hours each day, the temple reverberates with chants amid the smell of incense as several thousands of devotees from across India gather to have a glimpse of the Goddess. Long queues were seen outside the temple since the early hours. All devotees, regardless of their socio-economic condition, stood in the same queue, a reaffirmation of the inclusive spirit, and their participation in the rituals underscored the cultural and spiritual significance. People also feed cows, donate clothes and food, and chant Vedic mantras to amplify their spiritual gains.

Kaushik from Delhi said, “We are blessed to bathe in the Ganges. It is a moment of great spiritual merit.”

As the state was witnessing Asom Day on 2 December, several people thronged Maa Kamakhya Temple. As part of a spiritual journey, Telangana former minister and BRS MLA Ch Malla Reddy along with his family also visited the historic temple and offered special prayers. During his visit, the MLA said that he had visited the temple multiple times and sought the divine blessings from the Maa Kamakhya. The MLA performed rituals, including a unique tantric ritual of significance at the most powerful Shakti Peethas in the country.

The Kamakhya Temple is the most sacred and oldest of the 51 ‘Shakti Peethas’, where body parts of Goddess Sati are believed to have fallen after her self-immolation. A couple, Varun and Ankita, said they felt blessed at the Shakti Peeth. “A divine day at the sacred Kamakhya Temple and I am grateful for this spiritual moment as they are at one of India’s most powerful temples dedicated to Maa Kamakhya,” added Ankita. “I feel very good. Visiting Kamakhya Devi, it brings a different kind of peace,” her husband, Varun, added. Another family from the southern part of India said, “We liked it very much; it was very relaxing and spiritually fulfilling,” said Chandrashekar Kumar from Telangana, who came with the entire family. Naveen Yadav from Bihar said, “We come here often. It feels divine the whole atmosphere is filled with spirituality.”

According to Hindu mythology, the Kamakhya temple is said to be the place where Goddess Sati's 'yoni' (reproductive organ) fell, making the spot a symbol of feminine power and fertility. The Kamakhya Temple does not house an idol. What makes it special is the absence of a deity—its rituals are focused on worshipping the yoni, symbolising divine feminine power. The annual Ambubachi Mela, which will be held in June, attracts devotees from across India and around the world. The mela honours the menstruation cycle of Maa Kamakhya, symbolising fertility and womanhood. During the mela, the temple stays closed for four days, as it is believed that the goddess experiences her annual menstrual cycle during this time.

Structurally, the temple is dated to the 8th century with many subsequent re-buildings, and the final architecture defines a local style called Nilachal.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Hemanta Biswa Sarma, during an interaction with a Telangana media delegation, said that the temple gates of the holy shrine open at around 5 am and would be closed for an interval around 2 pm for 'bhog'. Later, rituals continue till 5 pm. “As a part of the spiritual journey, daily thousands of devotees visit the temple and over 2,000 devotees will be allowed inside the holy shrine in a day.”

Moreover, the chief minister said, apart from the Maa Kamakhya, the devotees also visit the remaining temples in the Nilachal Hills, including Bagala Devi, Maa Kali, Tara, Maa Bhairabi, Chinnamasta, Dhumavati, Maa Bhubaneswari, Matangi Kamala, Kameshwar, Siddheswar, Aghora, Amratokeshwara, Kautilinga, Keradeshwara, and Saubhagya temples.