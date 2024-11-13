Animal husbandry dept to provide free fodder seeds for livestock farmers

Hyderabad: State Special Chief Secretary to Animal Husbandry, Sabyasachi Ghosh, directed the officials to prepare an action plan and a detailed project report for the next five years for the free fodder seeds desired by livestock farmers in the State.

Ghosh conducted a State level executive committee meeting of the NLM (National Livestock Mission) Scheme with the district veterinary officers and senior officers of the department at the Directorate of Animal Husbandry here on Tuesday.

The Telangana State Seed Development Corporation and other private organisations have been ordered to examine the projects and study them properly to submit a report accordingly.

Banks have come forward to provide loans for 67 sheep and goat projects, three poultry projects, and 412 projects that are already approved in principle by the Animal Husbandry Department in NLM-EDP. NLM-EDP (National Livestock Mission—Entrepreneurship Development Programme). The field-level officials collected details and recommended all the appropriate projects for the sanction at the Central level. On the recommendation of the State level committee, the projects are to be started only after the Central level committee examines them and obtains due approval. It has been suggested to the district officials that the beneficiaries should be made aware that only such projects will get subsidy.

The documents of all those who have applied in the NLM scheme have been thoroughly scrutinised, and the cattle patrons have been instructed to make them fully aware of the scheme and support the development of the cattle patrons.