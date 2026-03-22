Anonymous Hyd donor offers ‘nagabharanam’ to Lord Venkateswara

Hyderabad/Tirumala: Ananonymous devotee from Hyderabad has donated a splendid ‘Nagabharanam’ to Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. The offering, weighing 3.35 kilograms, is crafted from 22-karat hallmarked gold and valued at approximately Rs 5.75 crore.

The ornament presented to the Lord has been meticulously handcrafted by Tirumala Jewellers, Hyderabad, with the expertise of some of India’s finest artisans. According to the authorities of Tirumala Jewellers, since 1995 they have been making such devotional presents.

The nagabharanam created for anonymous devotees “reflects both artistic excellence and spiritual reverence”. The ornament, designed in accordance with the donor’s wishes and temple specifications, took nearly four years to complete after conceptualisation, symbolising patience, devotion, and dedication.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities formally received the offering and issued an official receipt to acknowledge the donation.

The ornament is currently under appraisal and is expected to be designated as part of the Lord’s Tirubharnam (sacred jewellery), to be used for future adornment during temple rituals and festivities.

Speaking about the creation, Amit Gupta, Managing Director of Tirumala Jewellers, said, “We at Tirumala Jewellers made the nagabharanam with faith, craftsmanship, and devotion, without any commercial intention. We respect the sentiment of the donor, and, as requested by him, we have not revealed his identity as he wished to remain anonymous.”

This extraordinary offering is another testament to the enduring devotion of Lord Venkateswara’s followers and their commitment to preserving the rich spiritual and cultural heritage of Tirumala. It also highlights the deep connection between faith and artistry, where devotion inspires creations in gold being offered to the Lord of the Seven Hills.