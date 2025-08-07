Anti-BC Bill leaders staring at imminent political death: CM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy led a massive dharna at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, demanding the President's assent to the BC reservation bills. He accused the Centre of being ‘indifferent’ to Telangana’s repeated requests. If the bill is not granted assent, it will be clear that the BJP is against backward classes, he said.

Addressing the maha dharna, the Chief Minister said that neither BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao nor BJP leaders N Ramachander Rao, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and G Kishan Reddy had challenged the 42 per cent BC reservation, but it came from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Union government. He said that the Congress party, which has undertaken this as a mission, will fight to the hilt to achieve the results.

"We are not asking for a plot of land from your Gujarat. We have not asked for a drop of water from your Porbandar port. What is the heartburn of your Gujaratis, if we give 42 per cent reservation to the weaker sections on our soil? I am throwing a challenge from Jantar Mantar.

Will the NDA government accept our demand? or will we have to hoist the tricolor flag on the Red Fort and make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of the country to achieve 42 per cent reservation for OBCs?” he said, while taking aim at Modi. Revanth Reddy wanted to know who had given Modi and the BJP to trample on beliefs and bills. Describing Modi as a sworn enemy, he said that the Prime Minister has no intention of doing justice to the BCs. He said that the time has come for the people to teach the likes of Ramachander Rao, Sanjay Kumar and Kishan Reddy a lesson.

Countering BRS working president K T Rama Rao, who described the dharna in Delhi as a ‘drama’, Revanth Reddy said that there was drama even in KTR’s name.

“There is drama in your house, in your body, in your blood, and your family lives by playing dramas. In your house, one person is in favour of BCs, while the other is against them. The third person is somewhere in the middle. Why are you attached with Modi instead of standing by us? Have you lost your name and even your umbilical relationship with Telangana?” he asked The Chief Minister asserted that none could question the sincerity of the Congress leadership and Telangana stands as a role model for the country.

He said that this Telangana model with caste census and 42 per cent reservation for BCs will create a tsunami-like ripples in national politics. And the NDA will be gobbled by Bay of Bengal.

“Even the RSS failed to persuade Modi to step down. Now it's time for Rahul Gandhi to unseat him in 2029,” he said. Revanth Reddy said that Rahul Gandhi has set the ball rolling as regards reservations to OBCs and a caste census. “It is my responsibility to take this forward, along with our council of ministers.

Those challenging this will be signing their own death sentences. The two bills we sent should be passed immediately. We will never come to Delhi again, but you will come to us,” he quipped.