Anti-defection hearings resume: Speaker to decide fate of BRS MLAs

Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar will commence the final phase of the defection hearing involving BRS MLAs who crossed over to the Congress party, starting this Friday.

Security restrictions are being imposed in the vicinity of the Assembly premises as the decisive hearings begin on 24 October. With the cross-examination of four MLAs already concluded, the remaining cases are expected to wrap up this week. The Speaker is conducting these crucial inquiries under the Tenth Schedule (Anti-Defection Act) of the Constitution of India.

The hearing and cross-examination of Rajendranagar MLA T Prakash Goud, Chevella MLA Kale Yadayya, Patancheru MLA GudemMahipal Reddy, and Gadwal MLA BandlaKrishnamohan Reddy has been completed. These MLAs, accompanied by their legal counsel, appeared before the Speaker, arguing that they remain members of the BRS and that no defection has occurred. Conversely, the petitioners, who are BRS MLAs, have submitted extensive supporting evidence, including affidavits and video recordings.