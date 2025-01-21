Anuv Jain and Zaeden Set to Perform Live in Hyderabad on January 25

Get ready for an unforgettable night as Gen Z's favorite artists, Anuv Jain and Zaeden, are all set to perform live in Hyderabad on January 25, 2025. The highly anticipated Anuv Jain Hyderabad concert and Zaeden live performance Hyderabad will take place at the Hitex Exhibition Center, starting at 7 PM, as part of Hyderabad's upcoming music gigs.

Anuv Jain, renowned for his soulful tracks like Baarishein, Alag Aasmaan, and Husn, has become a fan favorite with his heartfelt lyrics and soothing melodies. His Anuv Jain concert details have generated a lot of excitement among his fans who can’t wait to experience his live performance.

Zaeden, who has made waves in the electronic and pop music scene with hits like Tere Bina, Socha Na Tha, and City of the Lonely Hearts, will also take the stage for an incredible Zaeden Hyderabad show. Known for his innovative sound, Zaeden has gained a strong following and is sure to bring his signature energy to the Anuv Jain Zaeden live Hyderabad performance.

This event is part of the Hyderabad music events 2025, presented by TribeVibe Entertainment, a BookMyShow Enterprise. The Anuv Jain Zaeden event Hyderabad is the latest edition of The House of McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam, which first took place in Mumbai in August 2024 and was met with great success. TribeVibe Entertainment has curated a remarkable lineup for Live concerts in Hyderabad, with these two talented artists headlining the show.

Don't miss out on one of the biggest Hyderabad upcoming music gigs of the year – make sure to mark your calendars for Anuv Jain and Zaeden Hyderabad date, January 25th, and prepare for a night filled with music, energy, and unforgettable moments!