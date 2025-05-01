AP cadre retd IAS officer joins Telangana CMO

Hyderabad: AP cadre IAS officer KS Srinivasa Raju has been appointed as Principal Secretary in the Telangana CMO. Soon after the former TTD EO retired voluntarily from the services in 2024, the official was appointed as Advisor to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The official would look after key subjects - infrastructure and the projects in the Chief Minister Office.

Srinivasa Raju already worked as Principal Secretary of the Roads and Buildings Department on deputation in the State of Telangana. After YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed CM office in 2019, Raju joined the Telangana government on inter-State cadre deputation. He served as the Principal Secretary of the Roads and Buildings Department in Telangana for four years. After the deputation period expired in March 2024, the IAS officer approached CAT for an extension. Since he did not get permission, he joined AP service again. Despite making serious efforts to become the TTD EO, he could not get the plum post and applied for voluntary retirement. The Centre had approved it in June 2024.