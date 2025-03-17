AP CM’s word falls flat as TTD yet to okay letters from TG reps

Hyderabad: It has been over two and half months since the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy on accepting letters from the public representatives by the TTD but there is no further development as the TTD personnel were not accepting the darshan requisition letters from Telangana.

After the online slot booking, the devotees rely on the recommendation letters from the public representatives for accommodations and darshan of Lord Sri Venkateshwara Swamy at Tirumala. Before the bifurcation of the State, the process was going on smoothly. However, after the division of the State and during the last few years, the letters of the public representatives from Telangana are not being accepted. The devotees going to Tirumala have complained that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) authorities were simply stating that they had not received any orders regarding the acceptance of the letters. “They are saying that the letters are not accepted at this moment. The letters will be accepted only if there are orders issued by the government,” said K Rajesh, who had recently visited Tirumala. He said that they had to face difficulties even in getting rooms because of non-acceptance of the letters by the TTD personnel.

While the situation is like this, the public representatives in Telangana have exhausted their letters quota for three months. The public representatives have been maintaining a record of dates on which they are going to issue letters and the dates are already booked for three months.

“People from the constituency come to us for the letters. We know the TTD personnel are not accepting but still the devotees want us to issue letters in hope that they will get the opportunity but it is in vain,” said an MLA, who has issued letters till the month of May.

The letter written by the AP CM to Revanth Reddy stated that every week from Monday to Thursday the TTD would accept two letters which include VIP break darshan (Rs 500 ticket) and special entry darshan (SED Rs 300 ticket). Every letter can accommodate five devotees for darshan.

Telangana Endowments Minister Konda Surekha had recently written a letter to AP CM Chandrababu Naidu requesting to ensure that the TTD follows the approved guidelines regarding recommendation letters for darshan.

Konda Surekha raised concern that TTD officials were not fully following these instructions, causing inconvenience to both the public representatives and devotees. She urged the AP CM to kindly intervene and instruct the TTD authorities to strictly follow the approved policy, so that devotees from Telangana can continue to have a smooth and respectful darshan experience at Tirumala.