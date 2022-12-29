AP youth leader praises KCR

Hyderabad: The Youth and Students' JAC president from Andhra Pradesh Rayapati Jagadish on Wednesday said that it was a moment of pride for people residing in the two Telugu States and across the world that BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao, who has a great imagination and pioneering power, was expanding the party all over the country to bring light into the lives of people.

Addressing a press conference, Jagadish said KCR was the first leader in the country's history to raise the slogan 'Ab Ki Baar Kisan Sarkar'. He said that Rao has made the hearts of the Telugu people soar by establishing his own national party and hoisting the BRS flag in the heart of Delhi.

He said it was a historic occasion that all sections of the country should move with KCR who was taking bold steps to show the way to India which is struggling in difficult situations.

Jagadish said if there is a leader like KCR at the national level, not only Andhra Pradesh, but the country would also be better.

"If there was a bit of quest which the CM had for development and welfare of people, Andhra Pradesh would have flourished".

He observed that the beleaguered and most backward Telangana was green in front of everyone's eyes, while hailing schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Beema.