‘Apara Kali’ Indira Gandhi fought against Pak despite US pressure: Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president T Jagga Reddy on Monday said that following the latest India-Pakistan confrontation, people were recalling the way former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi responded to the 1971 war with Pakistan.

Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, Jagga Reddy, also a former MLA, said that the decisions taken by Indira Gandhi at that time were appreciated by the whole world, as her actions reflected the collective courage of the nation.

“Even during the face of war, Indira Gandhi did not indulge in criticising the Opposition. In the latest India-Pakistan confrontation, Indira Gandhi’s memories were relieved. There is more discussion on her decisions, as she did not give up despite American pressure to stop the war. Indira Gandhi openly said that the decision of the people of India should not be interfered with. Pakistan had to bow down, as there was no choice for it. That’s why Atal Bihari Vajpayee famously described her as Apara Kali,” he explained.

The former Sangareddy MLA recalled that irrespective of caste and religion, everyone congratulated Indira Gandhi. He said that Indira’s charisma was such that people waited for her at public meetings three days prior to her arrival. “When I was a child, I used to attend RSS shakha. In our house, my mother kept a photo of Durga Mata and we worshipped it, which was kept next to Indira Gandhi’s portrait,” he recalled.

Ridiculing Eatala Rajender’s statements against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and the Congress party, Jagga Reddy asked him to tell the definition of Randa.

He said that the Congress would counter each and every foul word against Revanth Reddy or the party. The PCC working president warned Eatala to watch his words before speaking against the Congress or its leaders.