Apologise to TG people ahead of Hyd visit: Ponnam to Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is free to visit and move around Hyderabad, unlike New Delhi where heavy restrictions are imposed on Opposition leaders.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar asked Amit Shah to tender an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana for his previous insulting remarks regarding the formation of Telangana state and the martyrs of the statehood movement. Addressing reporters at Gandhi Bhavan, Ponnam Prabhakar noted that Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Hyderabad on November 2, questioning whether the Union Minister possesses the moral standing to visit without first apologizing. He urged local BJP leaders to convey this message to the Union Home Minister.

Ponnam Prabhakar questioned the necessity of grand arrangements for a rally spanning merely one kilometre, remarking that Hyderabad celebrates Diwali with equal enthusiasm as Delhi, with commercial hubs like Moazzam Jahi Market witnessing immense festive business. He asserted that Amit Shah’s visit under the guise of protecting democracy reflects the success of Congress in raising national concerns over democratic institutions.

He alleged that after failing to achieve its target of 400 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP is resorting to backdoor methods to secure political victories. The Minister announced he is writing a formal letter to Amit Shah, with elected representatives across political parties joining the initiative.

Raising the issue of Backward Classes representation, Ponnam Prabhakar demanded that the BJP fulfill its promise of conducting a national caste-based census. Questioning why the Central Government counts livestock like buffaloes and sheep but avoids counting marginalised communities, he stressed the necessity of establishing precise population figures for various castes. He asked BJP leaders K Laxman, Bandi Sanjay, and Eatala Rajender to clarify their stand on the issue.

Congratulating citizens on the state government’s recent victory in protecting valuable public lands worth thousands of crores of rupees, Ponnam Prabhakar emphasized that the administration successfully prevented illegal alienation.

He further stated that Congress leaders, including district and mandal presidents, market committee chairpersons, and library chairpersons, have departed for New Delhi to participate in a major protest under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. The demonstration will feature slogans like Vote Chor and Gadde Chor to highlight alleged electoral irregularities.

Questioning BJP claims of protecting democracy, he argued that citizens must retain the freedom to change governments through fair elections rather than having voter rolls manipulated.