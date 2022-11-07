Approve Common Recruitment bill: TUSJAC to Guv Tamilisai

Hyderabad: The Telangana University Students Joint Action Committee (JAC) has called for 'Chalo Raj Bhavan', demanding Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to approve the Telangana Common Recruitment Board bill, which was adopted unanimously in the Assembly recently. The JAC warned of a large-scale dharna if the Governor did not give her consent within two days and alleged that the she was functioning at the behest of the BJP led Union government.

They said that unemployed scholars have been waiting for years for recruitment in universities in the State. The government brought a new legislation for direct recruitment in universities but the delay in the Governor's approval has left lakhs of students' career in doldrums.