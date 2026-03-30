AP’s debt redemption saga remains a cautionary tale

Hyderabad: In2014, Andhra Pradesh’s newly bifurcated government under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched one of India’s most ambitious farm loan waiver schemes-the Debt Redemption Scheme. Meant to ease the burden of farmers in huge debts, this quickly became a political touchstone as it promised relief to lakhs of families.

Its legacy, however, shows how loan waivers have become a zero-sum political game. Political parties now gamble on populist promises without certainty of an electoral payoff.

The waiver’s structure and scale:

The government allocated Rs 5,000 crore in its 2014–15 budget. In the first phase, it cleared loans up to Rs 50,000 per family. With a waiver cap of Rs 1.5 lakh per farmer family, the scheme covered crop loans and gold loans for agriculture from April 2007 to December 2013. Beneficiary lists matched Aadhaar and ration cards to avoid duplication. An exclusive Farmers Empowerment Corporation was created to oversee implementation.

By its very design, the scheme was overwhelming. Covering 82.66 lakh accounts, 40.43 lakh were cleared in the first phase. The support extended to horticulture farmers with Rs 10,000 per acre. The government pledged to bear interest costs at 10per cent. Yet, despite its scale, only Rs 15,279.42 crore was disbursed in over five years—far short of the estimated Rs 43,000 crore burden.

Electoral risks:

The waiver was supposedly instrumental in Naidu’s 2014 victory. But the fiscal strain soon became apparent. By 2019, pending instalments worth nearly Rs 7,582 crore were cancelled by the succeeding YSR Congress Party government. Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s administration argued that loan waivers disproportionately benefited larger borrowers and were politically timed. Instead, it introduced YSR Rythu Bharosa, a direct income support scheme promising Rs 13,500 annually per farmer family.

This shift highlighted two competing policy perspectives: loan waivers provide immediate debt relief but risk moral hazard and fiscal instability, while direct support schemes stabilise incomes but fail to address entrenched debt cycles.

Farmers and the electoral battleground:

For political parties, the Andhra Pradesh experience underscored the dilemma: loan waivers can win votes but also backfire if implementation is faltered. Farmers expecting full relief often feel betrayed when instalments are delayed or cancelled. Meanwhile, direct support schemes, though fiscally predictable, may not generate the same emotional resonance as debt cancellation. Thus, parties are forced into a zero-sum game—waivers versus direct support—without clarity on whether the gamble will secure electoral success. Naidu’s waiver helped him win in 2014, but it strained state finances. Reddy’s pivot to income support differentiated his governance style but risked alienating farmers, who felt that promises were not honoured.

The larger lesson:

The Andhra Pradesh case illustrates the paradox of populist agrarian policies. Loan waivers, while politically seductive, create uncertainty for both farmers and governments. They can secure short-term electoral gains but leave long-term fiscal scars. Direct support schemes offer stability but lack the dramatic appeal of debt cancellation. Ultimately, the political class finds itself trapped: compelled to promise relief to farmers, yet unsure whether the gamble will yield victory or defeat. The Andhra Pradesh debt redemption saga remains a cautionary tale of how populist promises can turn into electoral roulette—where parties play, but farmers bear the consequences.

•Loans up to Rs 50,000 per family cleared in the first phase

•Waiver cap fixed at Rs 1.5 lakh per farmer family

•Farmers Empowerment Corporation created to oversee implementation

•Rs 15,279.42 crore disbursed before the scheme was discontinued