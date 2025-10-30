Live
AR Rahman returns to Hyderabad for a night of emotional music
Hyderabad is set for a memorable musical evening as AR Rahman returns to the city for a live concert on November 8, at Ramoji Film City, presented by Hyderabad Talkies. Known for creating immersive experiences, the concert aims to connect deeply with both long-time fans and new audiences.
Speaking about the city’s evolving music scene, Rahman notes, “Live music is becoming more exciting. People turn up in thousands because they value that human connection.” Despite AI’s growing role in music production, he believes the emotional exchange between performer and audience keeps music timeless.
On mentoring his son Aamin, Rahman shares, “Initially, he took feedback personally, but now he understands that mistakes are part of the process. People are loving him.”
Hyderabad Talkies founder Sainath Goud Malkapuram calls this concert a landmark, following earlier shows like M.M. Keeravani’s. “Our vision is to bring world-class musical experiences to audiences,” he says.
Rahman reflects on his long-standing ties to Hyderabad, from early Telugu films to recent collaborations, and hints at fresh performances with remixed classics like Roja in Atmos. “Music is global; the emotion it triggers matters more than language,” he says.
With the countdown on, Hyderabad readies for an evening of Rahman’s signature melodies and immersive sound.