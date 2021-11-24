Are inmates of city's oldest orphanage trafficked?

Hyderabad: Anees-ul-Ghurba, the oldest orphanage in the city at Nampally, will be completing 100 years this December. Following the authorities' failure to provide details about the inmates, activists have raised a pitch.

The orphanage was established in 1921 by Mir Khaja Badruddin Chishti. Later, it was taken over by Endowments department and finally handed over to Wakf Board in 2009 following a government order.

In 2017, the government sanctioned Rs 20 crore for the construction of state-of-art building to accommodate 600 inmates, and a provision for commercial leasing for generating income. For the reconstruction of the building, the inmates were shifted to the Telangana Minority Residential Educational Institutional Society. Though three years passed, the works still continue. Authorities have failed to provide information about the inmates.

According to social activists, when enquired about the inmates, officials said that following Covid lockdown in March 2020, most were sent home. There is no information where they were sent as most don't have parents to take care of them.

"When questioned Mohammed Saleem, chairman of the Wakf Board, he said the children were at TMREIS. But TMREIS officials said they were handed over to their families last year, following the lockdown and closure of hostels," said Asif Hussain Sohail, a social activist and founder of Sakina Foundation, who used to visit the orphanage for last 15 years and participate in activities with its inmates.

He claimed that there were over 150 children, while authorities said there were only 53. They should at least give their details to public and assure children are in safe hands, he said.

However, since the children have been relocated, there is no trace of them and where they are. In fact, the authorities have failed to provide details even after RTI plea. "On regular grievances about children, authorities said they would be calling for lunch with the inmates, but it has been months and there is no response from them. As authorities have failed to provide details, it seems the inmates have been trafficked," he alleged.

"As there is no clue of children, I decided to approach the High Court by filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). I will also file a case in the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights," he added.

Another activist, Mohammed Ibrahim said, "There were 27 bank accounts of Anees-ul-Ghurba. There is no information about the accounts. Also, more than Rs 3 crore was deposited in the name of Anees-ul-Ghurba. There is no sign of the accounts and amount," he added.