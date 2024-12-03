  • Menu
Argument at Liquor Outlet Leads to Murder in Neredmet

A heated argument at a liquor outlet in Vinayak Nagar, Neredmet, turned deadly when B Ramu was killed after an altercation with Srikanth.

A heated argument over a minor issue at a liquor outlet resulted in the murder of a man in Vinayak Nagar, Neredmet, on Monday night.

The victim, B Ramu (37), a centering worker, was at a pan shop next to the liquor outlet after consuming alcohol. At the same time, another person, Srikanth, came to the pan shop and demanded pan in a rude manner. Ramu objected to Srikanth's tone and asked him to speak more softly.

This provoked Srikanth, who started arguing with Ramu and then physically assaulted him, punching him in the face and other parts of the body. Ramu suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

Neredmet police are currently investigating the incident, and efforts are underway to locate and arrest Srikanth, who has fled the area.

