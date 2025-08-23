Army College of Dental Sciences hosts national conference

Hyderabad: The Army College of Dental Sciences (ACDS), Secunderabad, in collaboration with the Indian Association of Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics (IACDE), successfully hosted “Kaleidoscope 4 (2k25)”, a two-day national dental conference. The event brought together leading voices in dental science from across the country to discuss the latest advancements in conservative dentistry and endodontics.

Under the leadership of Principal Dr Mamta Kaushik, the conference featured a series of keynote lectures, scientific paper presentations, and interactive sessions. The event served as a platform for knowledge exchange and academic collaboration among students, researchers, and professionals.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Major General Ajay Misra, General Officer Commanding (GOC), Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA), and Chairman of ACDS. He praised the institution’s commitment to academic excellence. Also present were Dr Dibyendu Mazumdar, former President of the Dental Council of India, and Dr P V Nanda Kumar Reddy, Vice Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS).

Dr Nanda Kumar Reddy commended ACDS for consistently producing high-performing students and highlighted the college’s distinction as the only dental institution in Telangana ranked among the top 10 in India. Dr Mazumdar praised the college’s structured environment and high standards, noting that it continues to set benchmarks in dental education. He emphasised the importance of such conferences in nurturing future leaders.

“Kaleidoscope 4 (2k25)” reaffirmed ACDS’s role as a centre of excellence in dental education, research, and community service, drawing participation from dental colleges nationwide.