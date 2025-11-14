Arrive alive: Telangana’s bold push for road safety among youth

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police has launched the ‘Arrive Alive’ campaign, a bold initiative aimed at promoting safer roads across Telangana by encouraging responsible driving, particularly among the youth.

The campaign was officially rolled out with a public event scheduled for November 14, 2025, at LB Stadium, Hyderabad, spearheaded by Director General of Police B Shivadher Reddy.

The initiative includes a unique reel contest on Instagram, where participants are invited to create short, impactful videos on crucial road safety themes such as avoiding drunk driving, wearing helmets, refraining from using mobile phones while driving, adhering to traffic signals, and eliminating hazardous practices like triple riding. The contest aims to engage the younger population by tapping into social media’s broad reach, making road safety a trendy and responsible choice.

Winners of the contest will receive cash prizes and public recognition at the campaign event, underscoring the importance of community involvement in fostering road safety. Alongside the contest, the campaign promotes the message that safety begins with individual responsibility whether one is driving, riding, or walking.

This campaign comes in response to the concerning rise in road accidents and fatalities in Telangana, with emphasis on creating a culture of preventive road safety and defensive driving. The ‘Arrive Alive’ campaign is designed to reduce road mishaps through education, enforcement, and active participation of citizens, making road safety a shared priority.

As Hyderabad Traffic Police leverage modern digital platforms combined with traditional outreach, they hope to inspire a stronger safety consciousness and save lives on Telangana’s roads, setting an example for other regions to follow.