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Art festival showcases diverse creativity

  • Created On:  27 March 2026 1:20 PM IST
Art festival showcases diverse creativity
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India Art Festival Hyderabad 2026 returns from April 3–5 at Jubilee Hills Convention Centre, spotlighting contemporary Indian art. Featuring 30 galleries and an Artist Pavilion, the fair blends solo projects with collective showcases.

Artists like Om Thadkar, Dr. Shefali Bhujbal, and Ashok Rathod present diverse styles, from monochrome dynamism to textured abstracts. Emerging and established creators explore mythology, spirituality, and modern life.

With over 3,000 artworks, the festival promises a vibrant confluence of creativity, attracting collectors, galleries, and art enthusiasts across India.

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India Art Festival HyderabadContemporary ArtJubilee HillsArt GalleriesEmerging Artists
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