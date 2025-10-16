As the time ticks for Diwali, Begum Bazaar’s cracker sales yet to pick up

Hyderabad: The wholesale cracker market at Osmangunj Road is displaying nearly 100 varieties of fireworks, ranging from budget friendly sparklers. From flower pots priced at Rs 200 per box to Rs 250 shot aerial fireworks costing up to Rs 5,000, the market is offering crackers in all ranges starting as low as Rs 50 and going all the way up to Rs 5,000.

Stalls lined across the road are stacked with colourful packets of chakras, rockets, fancy gift boxes, kids’ sparklers, and multi shot fireworks, waiting for the big Diwali rush.

However, despite the promising display, the market has not yet seen the usual heavy turnout. According to S. Deepender Kumar, manager at Mohanlal Fireworks, sales began nearly five days ago, but public response has been comparatively low.

“People are coming and buying crackers, but not in full swing yet. The continuous rains have slowed down movement. Business is a little dull right now,” he shared. While the core bulk buyers and early shoppers have already started picking up their Diwali stock, most families still prefer to wait until closer to the festival, a pattern seen every year. Cracker enthusiasts were spotted browsing through stalls outside shops, comparing prices and assortments before making purchases.

Shopkeepers remain hopeful that sales will pick up rapidly once the rains clear and the festive spirit peaks. Wide Range, Competitive Pricing. Small sparklers & flower pots Rs 50 to Rs 200. Medium boxes and combo packs Rs 500 to Rs 1,500. Fancy fireworks, rockets, shot cakes RS 2,000 to RS 5,000. With wholesale pricing available, many shoppers prefer purchasing in bulk for family gatherings, colony events and group celebrations.

Despite the slow start, Begum Bazaar’s cracker lanes are gearing up for brighter business days ahead. As Diwali nears, shopkeepers expect the streets to fill with enthusiastic customers bags in hand, bargaining on prices, and walking out with bundles of festive joy. Once the skies clear, the sparkles of Diwali are sure to take over the market.