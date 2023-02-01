As tussle tapers off, Governor may give green signal to 7 pending Bills

Hyderabad: All eyes are on Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan whether she will give her nod to the long pending seven adopted Bills in the State Assembly. As the government and the Governor buried their hatchet and the government invited Tamisiai to address the joint session on February 3, sources said the Governor may go soft and approve the Bills soon.

The possibility of adopting a resolution seeking the Centre to fix a deadline to approve the State legislations by the Governor's office in the ensuing Budget session of the Assembly is also not ruled.

The pending Bills of the year 2022 are: University of Forestry Telangana Bill, Azamabad Industrial Area (Termination and Regulation of Leases) (Amendment) Bill, Telangana Municipal Laws (Amendment) Bill, Telangana Public Employment (regulation of age of superannuation) (Amendment) Bill, Telangana Universities Common Recruitment Board Bill, Telangana Motor Vehicles Taxation (Amendment) Bill and Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Amendment Bill.

Sources said that Governor is likely to give her approval to some of the pending Bills soon after the conclusion of the budget session in February second week.

"Tamilisai raised many objections on the common recruitment in universities and private universities Bills. She had approached the UGC to seek clarifications on her doubts on the two Bills", officials said. Things will move in the right direction as Raj Bhavan and CMO came to an understanding in resolving some issues. The government was hoping the pending Bills will get the Governor's approval at the earliest.