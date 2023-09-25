Asad dares RaGa to contest from Hyderabad

Hyderabad:AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to contest from Hyderabad rather than Kerala's Wayanad to prove himself, this time during Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the Jalsa-e-Rahmatul-lil-Alameen at party headquarters in Darussalam on Sunday night, Asad while referring to Congress party’s keenness in Telangana said that as the Assembly nears more and more national leaders (from party) would visit the City. “I would rather ask that your leader contest from Hyderabad this time. I dare him. Why Wayanad, take contest from Hyderabad. Let’s wrestle and test strengths and have a contest here,” he dared.









Giving credit to ruling BRS for the peaceful atmosphere without any reported communal incident in the City, Asad attributed the historical riots in City to Congress’s administration. Boastful of the voting against the Women’s Bill in Parliament Asad alleged that the Congress despite its flaws backed the Bill. “By voting against the bill which was supported by 450 MPs, I gave a clear message that BJP and Congress are having an understanding,” he asserted.



On September 17 in his speech in Vijayabheri in Hyderabad Rahul Gandhi had alleged AIMIM had partnered with BJP to damage Congress’s prospects across India. Questioning as to why the BRS and AIMIM leaders remained untouched by the Central investigating agencies despite proof of corruption, Rahul Gandhi claimed that since Narendra Modi considers the leaders one amongst them he has failed to let loose the agencies like ED, CBI and Income Tax on them. “Modi has failed to investigate despite proof presented by us. Modi knows KCR helps him. On the other hand MIM disturbs us. They work in partnership,” he claimed.