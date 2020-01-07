Asaduddin Owaisi holds meet on Jan 10 protest march

Darussalaam: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday addressed a conference of party workers regarding the protest march and meeting against CAA, NRC and NPR at party headquarters in Darussalam.

While addressing the gathering, Asaduddin declared that United Muslim Action Committee is organising a protest march and meeting at Shastripuram on January 10. Requesting the gathering to attend it in large numbers, he said that if women want to attend, they can also join the rally.

Asaduddin said that several rallies were taken out and were peaceful in city and this rally should also be peaceful and successful. He instructed the MLA Bahadurpura and Rajendranagar constituency corporators and local leaders for better arrangements.

Party General Secretary and Yakutpura MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri, MLAs including Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala (Malakpet), Mumtaz Ahmed Khan (Charminar), Jaffar Hussain Meraj (Nampally), Kausar Mohiuddin (Karwan), Moazam Khan (Bahadurpura), Corporators and party leaders were present.