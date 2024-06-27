  • Menu
Ashok Reddy takes charge as metro Water Board MD

Hyderabad: Ashok Reddy has assumed the charge as the new managing director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Ashok Reddy has assumed the charge as the new managing director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) on Wednesday.

He took charge from Sudarshan Reddy, who was working as MD. The new MD has been associated with the Water Board for two years. Between 2009 and 2011, he served as the Executive Director (ED) and Finance Director of the Water Board. Later, he worked as Additional Commissioner of GHMC from 2012 to 2014. He also has the experience of working as the Managing Director of Musi River Development Authority for nine months in 2019.

