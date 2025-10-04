Ashray Akruti honoured with Mahatma Award 2025 for social good and impact

This year, Ashray Akruti has been conferred with the prestigious Mahatma Award 2025 under the category Social Good and Impact – Nonprofit Organization. For the organisation, this recognition is not just a milestone but a powerful reminder of the mission to build an inclusive society where dignity, opportunity and hope belong to all.

The Mahatma Award, instituted by the Mahatma Foundation and supported by the Aditya Birla Group, recognises changemakers who embody Gandhian values of service, equality, and compassion. The award honours individuals and organisations making a tangible difference in society, driving initiatives that promote inclusion, empowerment, and social good.

The award highlights Ashray Akruti’s transformative work in Education, Healthcare, and Skill Development, touching the lives of thousands of children, youth and women from underprivileged backgrounds. Every initiative has been a ray of hope, ensuring that every deserved individual is empowered with the resources and opportunities to advance.

“When a child hears their first sound, when a young person with a disability gains confidence to learn, or when a family finds hope where there was once despair – that is where change begins. This award belongs to those children, youth and families who inspire us every day to keep pushing boundaries. It reminds us that true inclusion is not charity, it is justice,” said D. P. K. Babu, Managing Director, Ashray Akruti.