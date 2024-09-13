Asia Jewels Show 2024: A Glittering Affair to Remember

The Asia Jewels Show is set to host its 52nd edition in Hyderabad from September 13th to 15th, 2024, at Hotel Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills.

A grand pre-launch event announced the dates, with celebrities like Prantika Das, Praganya Ayyagari (Miss Supranational Asia 2023), and Siripapa showcasing stunning jewellery. The event offered a glimpse of the 50 top jewellery brands that will feature in the exhibition.

Known for its diverse range of contemporary and traditional designs, Asia Jewels Show is a premier event for jewellery lovers, promising a lavish and exclusive experience.