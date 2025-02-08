Live
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
- Govt inks MoU with University of Liverpool
Auburn University team visits PJTAU
Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) is aiming to elevate its standards to an international level, said Vice-Chancellor Professor Aladas Janaiah. In line with this initiative, a high-level delegation from Auburn University in Alabama, USA, met with Dr Janaiah and other officials at the PJTAU administrative building on Friday. The delegation, led by Dr. George Flowers, Dean of the Graduate School and Professor of Mechanical Engineering, discussed various aspects of potential collaboration with PJTAU.
Dr Janaiah informed the delegation that PJTAU plans to send up to 10 students to Auburn University and other prestigious institutions for higher studies.
He also mentioned that the university would propose to the state government to provide financial assistance for students pursuing higher education abroad. He noted that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between PJTAU and Auburn University last year, facilitated by the then Vice-Chancellor and current Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, M. Raghunandan Rao.
According to the MoU, two students from PJTAU have been sent to Auburn and are currently pursuing their higher studies there with financial support from the state government.