Auburn University team visits PJTAU

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) is aiming to elevate its standards to an international level, said Vice-Chancellor Professor Aladas Janaiah. In line with this initiative, a high-level delegation from Auburn University in Alabama, USA, met with Dr Janaiah and other officials at the PJTAU administrative building on Friday. The delegation, led by Dr. George Flowers, Dean of the Graduate School and Professor of Mechanical Engineering, discussed various aspects of potential collaboration with PJTAU.

Dr Janaiah informed the delegation that PJTAU plans to send up to 10 students to Auburn University and other prestigious institutions for higher studies.

He also mentioned that the university would propose to the state government to provide financial assistance for students pursuing higher education abroad. He noted that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between PJTAU and Auburn University last year, facilitated by the then Vice-Chancellor and current Secretary of the Department of Agriculture, M. Raghunandan Rao.

According to the MoU, two students from PJTAU have been sent to Auburn and are currently pursuing their higher studies there with financial support from the state government.