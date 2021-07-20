August 6 last date for admissions to MANUU ITI trades

Gachibowli: The Moulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) ITI Hyderabad is offering admission into various ITI trades. The last date for submission of applications is August 6. The trades are draughtsman-civil, refrigeration and air-conditioning, electrician, electronic mechanic and plumber. According to principal MANUU ITI Dr Arshia Azam, application forms can be downloaded from the university website manuu.edu.in.

Applications can be sent by post or submitted by hand in ITI Office, MANUU campus, Gachibowli, Hyderabad - 500 032. The applicants must have passed Urdu as a subject/language/medium at X level. Reservation policy will be as per the government norms. No fees will be charged for all the trades. However a refundable caution money deposit of Rs 60 is to be deposited at the time of admission.

Admissions in MANUU ITI Darbhanga (Bihar) are also in progress. The last date for submission of applications is August 10. For details candidates may visit the university website manuu.edu.in.