Ausaf Sayeed, Journalism, Muslim community, Mir Ayoob Ali Khan, Aziz Ahmed

Itanagar/Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar reaffirmed the Centre’s unwavering commitment to the welfare and dignity of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel during his visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday.

Addressing jawans of the 31st Battalion at Upiya village in Papumpura district, the Minister declared that the courage and sacrifice of ITBP soldiers will forever remain etched in the hearts of Indians. “We cannot ignore your hardships, we cannot forget your courage,” he said, adding that the government will ensure that those who protect the nation live with honor, dignity, and comfort.

As part of his northeastern tour, Bandi Sanjay first paid a courtesy visit to Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in Itanagar, where he extended birthday wishes and discussed the development priorities of the state. From there, he proceeded to the ITBP headquarters, where he paid floral tributes at the Martyrs’ Ghat and received a ceremonial salute from the jawans. The Minister then inaugurated a series of development projects aimed at improving the living and working conditions of ITBP personnel.

These included the newly constructed ASI Mess (Building-45) at the 31st Battalion, residential complexes for officers and subordinate staff at the Animal Training School in Lohitpur, the Administrative Building and Officers Mess, a 10-bed hospital in Basar, and the ASI Mess and residential quarters of the 49th Battalion.

Speaking at a gathering of ITBP personnel, Bandi Sanjay praised the force as “snow warriors” who serve in some of the harshest terrains in the country. He noted that the ITBP is not just a border force but a symbol of India’s sovereignty, operating in oxygen-scarce, sub-zero environments from the icy heights of Ladakh to the remote forests of Arunachal Pradesh. He emphasized that the Centre, under the aleadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is taking decisive steps to modernize the Central Armed Police Forces. These efforts include the provision of advanced surveillance equipment, state-of-the-art transport facilities, robust communication infrastructure, and improved housing, medical, and educational amenities.

The Minister also highlighted the role of the Himaveer Welfare Association (HWWA) in supporting the families of ITBP personnel, ensuring their well-being through programs focused on health, education, and frequent family interactions. He assured the jawans that the government is prioritizing their transfers and promotions and will continue to address their concerns with urgency and respect. “Even those who do not wear uniforms but contribute to these projects—engineers, planners, and workers—are serving the nation in their own way,” he added.

The event was attended by Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung, DGP Anand Mohan, Deputy Commissioner Visakha Yadav, Mayor Tamme Pasing, and senior engineers and officials. After the program, Bandi Sanjay returned to Itanagar for the night and is scheduled to continue his tour with a visit to Meghalaya on Friday.