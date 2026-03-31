Auto drivers stage protest over gas crisis

The auto-rickshaw drivers’ protest at Rajendranagar over the gas shortage led to severe traffic disruption, with roads completely blocked in the area. Three drivers climbed a telecom tower to protest the failure of the government to ensure adequate auto LPG gas supplies.

On Sunday night, agitated over the issue, the auto drivers squatted and blocked the Rajendranagar road and three of the drivers climbed the telecom tower. Following an alert, the police reached the spot and forcefully evicted the auto drivers from the road.

According to auto drivers, they are facing problems in view of inadequate supplies of auto LPG gas. Drivers said shortages have persisted for over two weeks, with long queues stretching up to two to three km at gas filling stations across the city.