Avinash Group of Institutions Hosts Grand “Snatakotsav 2025” Graduation Ceremony
Highlights
The Avinash Group of Institutions (AGI) celebrated its annual graduation ceremony, “Snatakotsav 2025,” at Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad, honoring the graduating class of 2022–2025. Dr Avinash Brahmadevara, Chairman of AGI, inspired students to lead with innovation and integrity. Prof. V Balakista Reddy, Chairman of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, graced the event as Chief Guest, with CMA Dr Gaddam Naresh Reddy as guest of honour.
Over 2,000 graduates received their degrees, with toppers K Meghavarsha Reddy, Proddutoori Tanusri Shalini, and Meghna Sardiwal awarded gold medals, celebrating AGI’s legacy in commerce and management excellence.
