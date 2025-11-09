Award Distribution Ceremony for Officer Cadets of TES-46 held at MCEME Secunderabad

Secunderabad:Award Distribution Ceremony for Officer Cadets of Technical Entry Scheme (TES) Course No 46, undergoing training at Cadets Training Wing (CTW), was conducted at Military College of Electronics & Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), Secunderabad, on Saturday. A total of 23 Cadets, including two Cadets from the Royal Bhutan Army, participated in the felicitation ceremony.

Lt Gen Neeraj Varshney, VSM, Commandant, MCEME and Colonel Commandant, Corps of EME felicitated meritorious Cadets with medals and distinctions for excelling in academics, sports & military training. Wing Cadet Adjutant Akhilesh Dhayani was awarded the GOC-in-C ARTRAC Gold Medal, Platoon Cadet Captain Tenzin Dorji from Bhutan was awarded the Gold Medal for Best in Outdoor Training, and Prithvi Raj Platoon was presented with the GOC-in-C ARTRAC Banner for the Autumn Term 2025.

The Commandant delivered an inspiring speech to the cadets passing out, highlighting that four years of rigorous training transformed them from young boys into leaders ready to operate & lead without supervision. He urged them to stay committed to consistent hard work and embrace delayed gratitude as life & career unfold ahead. The General Officer also called upon the young generation to overcome older ideas and lead the shift into tech-driven warfare, as showcased during Operation Sindoor. The General Officer interacted with proud parents of the Cadets who would be commissioned as Officers in the elite Indian Army.