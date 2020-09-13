Ayushman Bharat not effective as Aarogyasri says Srinivas Yadav

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav said that the Aayushman Bharat was not as effective as Aarogyasri scheme of the Telangana government.



The minister was replying to a question on implementing Aayushman Bharat in Telangana. He also said that Telangana had a better scheme than the Centre's hence, government will not implement the Central scheme. He said that government was doing well in corona pandemic and the Central teams visiting the State have appreciated the government. He ridiculed the comments of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy that government was hiding PPE kits given by the Centre.

The minister said that there was no other hospital than Gandhi to take up Covid patients but, misleading campaign was done against the hospital. Pains and sufferings of the people would end with the new Revenue Act.

Though governments changed the system remained the same and now with the new Revenue Act seven decades old problems are would be solved. The opposition parties are also welcoming the Act as they know it is a great Act, he added. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao provided solutions to the problems of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation by bringing GO 58. People of GHMC are fortunate to have KT Rama Rao as the municipal minister. Replying to a question, the minister said that the double bedroom houses scheme was a continuous process.