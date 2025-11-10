Azharuddin takes charge as Telangana Cabinet minister

Mohammed Azharuddin on Monday took charge as Telangana's Minister for Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises.

The former Indian cricket captain, who was sworn in as the minister on October 31, took charge at Dr B. R. Ambedkar Secretariat.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, state Congress President Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Vakati Srihari, Ponnam Prabhakar, government advisor Mohammed Ali Shabbir and other leaders congratulated Azharuddin.

Talking to media persons, Azharuddin said that during his cricketing days, he never thought that he would become a minister. "I had thought I would become a cricket coach, but life took a new turn and I came into politics," he said.

The former cricketer said that by the grace of Almighty Allah and with the blessings of his grandparents, parents and his other family members, he has reached this position.

Thanking the central leadership of the Congress and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, for inducting him in the Cabinet, he said he would efficiently and honestly discharge his responsibilities.

He gave the assurance that he would try to resolve the pending issues related to minorities welfare.

The former MP recalled that he was asked to contest for Parliament from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency in UP three months after he entered politics. "I can never forget the love and support I received from people of Moradabad," he said.

Azharuddin said he contested for the Lok Sabha from Sawai Madhopur in 2014, and although the result was negative, he received good support from people.

Azharuddin, 62, is the first Muslim face in the Revanth Reddy-led Cabinet.

The state Cabinet in August this year decided to nominate Azharuddin as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor’s quota.

He was inducted into the Cabinet ahead of the November 11 by-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

The former MP, who had unsuccessfully contested from his home constituency in 2023, was keen to contest again, but the Congress leadership decided to field Naveen Yadav and promised a Cabinet berth to Azharuddin.

All key Muslim candidates of the Congress party, including Azharuddin, had suffered defeat in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Azharuddin is currently the Working President of the state Congress and a member of its Political Affairs Committee.