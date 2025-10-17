AZORTE Launches Autumn/Winter ’25 Collection with Ritu Varma

AZORTE, Reliance Retail’s premium fashion brand, celebrated the launch of its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection in Hyderabad with actor Ritu Varma. The event, held at Sarath City Capital Mall and Inorbit Mall, combined festive cheer with immersive fashion experiences, including a ribbon-cutting, meet-and-greet, and personalized giveaways of 25 autographed AZORTE mugs. The collection features modern silhouettes, elevated festive wear, and statement pieces, reflecting AZORTE’s ethos of inclusivity and style innovation. Dhaval Doshi, Head of Marketing, emphasised the brand’s commitment to connecting with customers and fostering a fashion community. AZORTE continues to redefine high-street fashion for contemporary Indian wardrobes.