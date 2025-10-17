  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

AZORTE Launches Autumn/Winter ’25 Collection with Ritu Varma

AZORTE Launches Autumn/Winter ’25 Collection with Ritu Varma
x
Highlights

AZORTE, Reliance Retail’s premium fashion brand, celebrated the launch of its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection in Hyderabad with actor Ritu Varma. The...

AZORTE, Reliance Retail’s premium fashion brand, celebrated the launch of its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection in Hyderabad with actor Ritu Varma. The event, held at Sarath City Capital Mall and Inorbit Mall, combined festive cheer with immersive fashion experiences, including a ribbon-cutting, meet-and-greet, and personalized giveaways of 25 autographed AZORTE mugs. The collection features modern silhouettes, elevated festive wear, and statement pieces, reflecting AZORTE’s ethos of inclusivity and style innovation. Dhaval Doshi, Head of Marketing, emphasised the brand’s commitment to connecting with customers and fostering a fashion community. AZORTE continues to redefine high-street fashion for contemporary Indian wardrobes.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick