Live
- NECF raises concerns over proposed inland waterway project
- Lokayukta raids Pilikula Authority office over ‘corruption and mismanagement’
- YSRCP leaders asked to complete division-level committees by Nov 16
- Collector inspects crop fields and agricultural research center
- MLAs and MPs attend ‘Super GST Super Savings’ public meeting
- National Millet Meet Promotes Health and Nutrition
- Ekadhi Unveils Fifth Flagship Store in Secunderabad
- Singer Sunitha Upadrasta Inaugurates Athina Regal Weaves in Jubilee Hills
- Sviitch RAW Launches 5th Store, Expands Premium Men’s Fashion
- Goyaz Opens 18th Luxury Silver Store in Chandanagar
AZORTE Launches Autumn/Winter ’25 Collection with Ritu Varma
Highlights
AZORTE, Reliance Retail’s premium fashion brand, celebrated the launch of its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection in Hyderabad with actor Ritu Varma. The...
AZORTE, Reliance Retail’s premium fashion brand, celebrated the launch of its Autumn/Winter 2025 collection in Hyderabad with actor Ritu Varma. The event, held at Sarath City Capital Mall and Inorbit Mall, combined festive cheer with immersive fashion experiences, including a ribbon-cutting, meet-and-greet, and personalized giveaways of 25 autographed AZORTE mugs. The collection features modern silhouettes, elevated festive wear, and statement pieces, reflecting AZORTE’s ethos of inclusivity and style innovation. Dhaval Doshi, Head of Marketing, emphasised the brand’s commitment to connecting with customers and fostering a fashion community. AZORTE continues to redefine high-street fashion for contemporary Indian wardrobes.
Next Story