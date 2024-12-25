Baby John Twitter Reviews: Varun Dhawan Impresses, But Fans Feel the Remake Lacks Theri's Charm

Baby John, the highly anticipated Hindi remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil hit Theri, starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, and Wamiqa Gabbi, opened in theatres on Christmas Day, sparking a flurry of reactions on X (formerly Twitter). While many praised Varun Dhawan's Baby John performance, some fans reacted to the Baby John remake with disappointment, feeling it didn’t quite capture the magic of the original.

Varun Dhawan’s Stellar Performance in Baby John

Varun Dhawan Baby John performance has garnered a lot of praise, with fans noting how well he brought the character to life. As a man with a mysterious past and a protective father, Varun's portrayal of the titular character has been called "mind-blowing." One fan posted, “Watched it's first day first show @Varun_dvn. You killed it! The movie was mind-blowing, especially your never-seen-before Baby John look.”

Other reviews lauded Varun’s ability to deliver both the father and cop vibes effectively, with one fan writing, "Baby John packs pyaar, dard, dhamaal. Varun aced the dad/cop vibes, Wamiqa adds charm, Jackie as Nana is pure menace, and the action is ."

Fans React to Baby John Remake: Theri vs Baby John Comparison

Despite the positive *Varun Dhawan Baby John reviews, many fans reacted to Baby John remake by comparing it unfavorably to the original Theri. Some fans of Theri seem to feel that the remake just doesn’t capture the same intensity and emotional depth. One user posted, "Theri vs Baby John comparison: Sala Thalapathy Vijay Dimaag se nikalta he nahi, but the elevations and BGM are still good. It's a remake, but the atmosphere is still there."

Another fan admitted that while watching Theri might spoil the experience, they still found Baby John fun. "Having watched Theri definitely hampers the experience, but Baby John is still fun. The emotional bits were better here, and Varun Dhawan was really impressive." However, not everyone was sold, with one person calling it a “bad remake,” noting that those familiar with Theri might find it disappointing: “Those who have seen Theri will not like this film; those who haven't might find it a one-time watch."

Baby John Lacks the Theri Feel

A recurring sentiment among viewers is that Baby John “lacks the Theri feel.” One user shared, “It’s a copy-paste remake, even the songs and choreography. Atlee gave one hit with SRK, but he thought he could make Varun an action hero? Welcome to Bollywood. The original was so good, this one misses the mark. Save your money, this one’s a flop.”

Keerthy Suresh vs Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Fans also discussed the performances of the two leading ladies, Keerthy Suresh in Baby John and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Theri. Some viewers felt Keerthy couldn’t match Samantha's grace, with one user commenting, "Keerthy Suresh can never match #Samantha's grace."

Baby John Audience Reactions: Music, Action, and Cameo

One aspect that stood out for fans was the music by Thaman S, which was widely appreciated. The Baby John movie feedback highlighted how the music worked in the film's favor, especially during the interval and climax scenes. Fans also raved about Salman Khan's cameo, calling it "a full paisa vasool sequence!" Another fan expressed, "Thaman BGM peaked in the interval block and climax scene. The BEST in the business for massey films!"

About Baby John

Baby John tells the story of a cop (played by Varun Dhawan) who goes into hiding to raise his daughter in a safe environment. However, when her life is threatened, he must confront his dark past. The film also stars Zara Zyanna and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

Final Thoughts

While Baby John has earned praise for its engaging action sequences and Varun Dhawan's compelling performance, many fans feel it doesn’t quite match up to the emotional weight of the original Theri. The film has been enjoyed by those unfamiliar with the Tamil classic, but for fans of Theri, the remake may feel like a missed opportunity. Whether or not Baby John can hold its ground at the box office amid Theri vs Baby John comparisons remains to be seen.