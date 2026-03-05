Bachupally furniture market ravaged by midnight blaze

A major fire broke out on Tuesday night, gutting several roadside furniture shops in Bachupally. Several shops and pushcarts were destroyed in the blaze, leaving small traders in distress. No casualties or injuries were reported.

The Bachupally road stretch from KGR Convention Centre to the Sai Nagar road junction has over two dozen furniture stores. The fire broke out around 11 pm, and upon receiving the alert, five fire tenders from Kukatpally, Jeedimetla, Patancheru, Sanathnagar and Madhapur fire stations rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. The operation was completed early on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the fire erupted in a furniture shop located adjacent to KGR Convention near Vignan VNR College. The blaze is suspected to have been triggered by a short circuit. The fire quickly engulfed several shops, turning furniture, foam furnishings, wooden materials and other goods to ashes.

During the fire, cooking gas cylinders used by them exploded with loud blasts, triggering panic among residents in the surrounding area. Locals ran out of their homes fearing further explosions. Preliminary assessments indicated that furniture and related materials worth nearly Rs 2 crore were destroyed. Most of the affected traders depended entirely on daily sales, and many were seen trying to salvage whatever little remained from the debris. As per shop owners, each of the affected stores contained furniture worth over Rs 25 lakh, making the losses substantial.

On Wednesday, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath inspected the site of the fire accident. Officials said over 22 furniture shops were destroyed, resulting in significant financial losses.

During the visit, the Commissioner reviewed the extent of the damage and interacted with shop owners to understand the possible cause of the incident. The shop owners informed him that sparks from a nearby electrical transformer following a short circuit might have triggered the fire, which quickly spread to the furniture stores.

The Commissioner said that compensation-related matters would be handled by the Revenue Department, which would assess the losses and take further action.

Furthermore, the Commissioner stressed that summer months significantly increase the risk of fire accidents, particularly in commercial establishments dealing with highly flammable materials such as wood and furniture. Ranganath said fire accidents cannot be prevented solely through inspections by authorities. Instead, public awareness and strict adherence to fire safety norms are essential to minimise such incidents.

He urged traders and property owners to understand the common causes of fires and take preventive measures accordingly.