Back RaGa, if you wish to make gold affordable: Jagga

Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy
Congress MLA T Jagga Reddy

Hyderabad: Trying to explain how the prices of essentials and goods have touched new heights under the BJP government in the Centre, former MLA T Jagga Reddy urged women to vote for Congress and back Rahul Gandhi to make gold more affordable.

He recalled that during the Manmohan Singh government, tula gold was priced at Rs 28,000, in contrast with the present price of Rs 75,000. Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan, the Congress leader pointed out that the price rise and inflation have impacted everyone’s life across the country.

He held that the BJP government has failed to control prices with its failed economic policies and maladministration. Jagga Reddy felt that the BJP’s policies have crippled the economy of the country.

