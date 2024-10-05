Baghara Wala Restaurant Inaugurated By Uppal MLA Bandari Laxma Reddy

Uppal MLA Bandari Laxma Reddy today inaugurated Baghara Wala Restaurant at Uppal Bagayath Layout, marking the beginning of a new dining experience in the city. As the chief guest, LAXMA Reddy garu cut the ribbon and lit the lamp, symbolizing the launch of the restaurant ¹.

He extended his warm wishes to the management, expressing hopes for the restaurant's growth and success. He also emphasized the importance of serving high-quality food to customers, ensuring a delightful experience for patrons.

Prominent Figures Attend Inauguration

Several notable figures attended the event, including:

- Amberpet MLA: Kaleru Venkatesh

- Peerjadiguda BJP President: Nemalikonda Anil Kumar Reddy

- Senior Leaders

- Youth Leaders

- Other Dignitaries

This inauguration marks a significant addition to the city's culinary scene, and Baghara Wala Restaurant is expected to become a popular destination for food enthusiasts.

BANDARI LAXMA Reddy garu ,a well-known figure in the region, has been instrumental in promoting development and growth in Uppal constituency . His presence at the inauguration underscores his commitment to supporting local businesses and initiatives.

With Baghara Wala Restaurant now open, residents and visitors alike can look forward to savoring delicious cuisine in a welcoming atmosphere.