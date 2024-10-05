Live
- Central Intelligence agencies failed: K’taka HM on arrested Pak nationals having Indian passports
- Set aside political tactics, join hands with PM Modi: TN BJP chief to CM Stalin
- Lewis, King return for WI ; Russell, Pooran, Hetmyer opt out of T2OI squad of SL
- Bengal’s Jaynagar turns into virtual battlefield over alleged rape, murder of minor girl
- UN allocates additional fund to address deteriorating situation in Lebanon
- Unable to sleep properly? Blame PFAs in your blood
- Premier League said no to Man City and Chelsea's fixture relief plea, says Guardiola
- JD(U) leader puts up posters demanding Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar
- Over 2 lakh women joined Cong in 20 days of online membership drive: Alka Lamba
- Haryana polls: Kejriwal urges voters to cast their ballot for better future
Just In
Baghara Wala Restaurant Inaugurated By Uppal MLA Bandari Laxma Reddy
Uppal MLA Bandari Laxma Reddy today inaugurated Baghara Wala Restaurant at Uppal Bagayath Layout, marking the beginning of a new dining experience in...
Uppal MLA Bandari Laxma Reddy today inaugurated Baghara Wala Restaurant at Uppal Bagayath Layout, marking the beginning of a new dining experience in the city. As the chief guest, LAXMA Reddy garu cut the ribbon and lit the lamp, symbolizing the launch of the restaurant ¹.
He extended his warm wishes to the management, expressing hopes for the restaurant's growth and success. He also emphasized the importance of serving high-quality food to customers, ensuring a delightful experience for patrons.
Prominent Figures Attend Inauguration
Several notable figures attended the event, including:
- Amberpet MLA: Kaleru Venkatesh
- Peerjadiguda BJP President: Nemalikonda Anil Kumar Reddy
- Senior Leaders
- Youth Leaders
- Other Dignitaries
This inauguration marks a significant addition to the city's culinary scene, and Baghara Wala Restaurant is expected to become a popular destination for food enthusiasts.
BANDARI LAXMA Reddy garu ,a well-known figure in the region, has been instrumental in promoting development and growth in Uppal constituency . His presence at the inauguration underscores his commitment to supporting local businesses and initiatives.
With Baghara Wala Restaurant now open, residents and visitors alike can look forward to savoring delicious cuisine in a welcoming atmosphere.