Bahujana Sahitya Academy demands withdrawal of Citizens Amendment Act

Bagh Lingampally: The president of Bahujana Sahitya Academy (BSA), Nalla Radhakrishna, has demanded that Central government withdraw Citizens Amendment Act which was recently passed in Parliament with immediate effect. He was speaking at the third state convention of Bahujan Sahitya Academy held here at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram on Monday.

Radhakrishna said that Acts such as CAA were making the minorities feel insecure. He condemned union government's indifference towards largescale protests by students, intellectuals and others against CAA. It demonstrates dictatorial tendencies of BJP government at centre, he said. Praising the statement of AP CM announcing three different capitals for AP, he demanded Telangana CM to consider taking similar decision for development of various regions of the state.

Among those who participated in the convention include central film censor board member Bosupalli Pratap, joint secretary of BSA Nirudu Krishna, national women secretary B Sitamahalakshmi, AP working president Ravi Babu, women secretary of South India C Anjali Badal, Telangana state committee members Dr Murahari Rathod, leaders Lakshmi Rajam, Raj Kumar, Govardhan, Dasari Ranga, Mamidipalli Babaiah and others.