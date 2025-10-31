Bajaj Electronics Announces Rs 30 Lakh Bumper Draw Winner in Grand Festive Celebration

Bajaj Electronics, India’s leading electronics retailer, announced the winner of its ₹30 lakh bumper draw as coupon number 250632064 during a grand event in Hyderabad.

Actress Sanchi Rai, famed for Tribanadhari Barbarik, picked the lucky winner and congratulated customers for their continued support. CEO Karan Bajaj expressed gratitude to loyal patrons, emphasizing that such festive draws are a gesture of appreciation for their trust.

As part of “India’s Biggest Festive Offer,” Bajaj Electronics is giving away prizes worth ₹1 crore and 30 Alto K10 cars, making this season truly rewarding for shoppers across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.