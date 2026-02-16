Bal Utsav celebrated at Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya

Hyderabad: Bhavan’sSri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya, Sainikpuri, celebrated Bal Utsav on February 13 marking the successful completion of the academic year. The event was presided over by Group Captain D Ramanaiah (Retd.), Honorary Secretary, BVB Sainikpuri Kendra, in the presence of Principal Vinita Suresh and headmistress Pushpa Ganesh.

The programme began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, followed by the school prayer. The Principal delivered the welcome address and released the school magazine Shraddha.

The cultural segment opened with Swagata Kusumanjali, a welcome dance by 124 Class II students invoking Lord Ganesha’s blessings. A vibrant costume drama, ‘Yugalu’ performed by 444 Balvatika students, depicted the four Yugas. Class I students presented ‘Viveka Vikasaha’, tracing the journey from ancient times to Artificial Intelligence.

The finale featured tribal dances by 155 Class III students, showcasing Kalbeliya, Dhimsa, Lambadi, Santhali and Naga warrior traditions. The event concluded with a vote of thanks.