Balaiah announces results of International contests on NTR's life

Hyderabad: Actor and MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna announced the results of the international caricature and poetry competition organised on the theme 'Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao-His personality' to mark NTR's birth centenary.

According to a release issued here, the first prize in the caricature category was won by K Kumuda from Bengaluru. He was given a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. K Bhavani won the second prize (Rs 75,000) and N Janiyartha (Indonesia) won the third prize (Rs 50,000). Under special prizes, Ennar Kumar and Madhu Manda (Andhra Pradesh), Ashvak, Venkatesh Jukkala and R Khaleel (Belgium) bagged prizes of Rs 10,000 each.

In the poetry category, the first prize was given to poem 'Telugu Aksharam' by Pellur Sunil (Rs 25,000), second prize to 'Jagamuelina Jagadeka Veerudu' to Koppada Srinivas Rao (Rs 25,000), third prize to poem 'Cheragani Needa' written by S Asiya (Rs 15,000), said Balakrishna. The special category prizes were given to Prasad Kalluri (Natanante Nandamuri), D Venkata Ramachandra Rao (Adarshavantam-Acharaniyam), Y Manjulata (Nata Sarvabhowmalu), M Lakshmi Shanti (Cini Shiromakutam), G Govindu (Karanya Janmudu Taraka Ramudu), Sanath Jayasurya (Nandamuri Rama Tarakam), DVG Shankar Rao (Spoortidata NTR), V Venkataramana (Atado Himonnata Shikharam), Sridhar Kammoju (Annagaru), K Shiva Krishna (Chudamuchataga undi). All these winners are to be given Rs 5,000 each.

The Kalayika Foundation chairman C Narayana said the international competition was organised with admiration for NTR. He said it was taken up in 60 countries; participants were from over 21 countries. Apart from giving prizes to winners, their works, like caricature and poetry, would be printed in a book.