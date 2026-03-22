Balcony Collapse Kills Two in Hyderabad

A tragic accident in Hyderabad has raised fresh concerns over the safety of ageing apartment buildings after a balcony collapsed, killing two electricians and leaving a resident critically injured.

The incident occurred within the limits of Panjagutta Police Station at Srivatsa Apartments in Kundanbagh. The collapse happened while extension work was being carried out on the third floor of the building.

According to police, the victims have been identified as Devidas and his son Vivek, both electricians who had arrived to undertake electrical work at the residence of Dwaraka Prasad. While discussing the work with the apartment owner, the three were seated in a balcony constructed with iron rods.

The iron-rod slab suddenly gave way, causing all three to fall from the third floor to the ground below. Vivek died on the spot, while Devidas succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital.

Dwaraka Prasad sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment, with his condition reported to be critical.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident, which has highlighted concerns regarding structural safety in older residential buildings.