Bald-pated hopefuls throng in droves for hair regrowth lotion

Hyderabad: The residents of Chandulal Baradari in Old City seem frustrated over the gathering of hundreds of men for the alleged application of a miraculous medicine for the hair regrowth. A man was seen applying a lotion on bald heads for free, claiming his treatment could help hair regrowth. The offer drew large crowds, with people queuing up for their turn. Due to this, the main road was completely blocked over the past few days, which paralysed traffic.

Wakil Salmani is a self-proclaimed social media influencer and the owner of Big Boss hair salon at Chandulal Baradari in Fateh Darwaza. He hails from Delhi and offers cure for baldness for free but charges Rs 100 for shaving the head. He applies a ‘miraculous’ lotion to bald heads for free, claiming his treatment could regrow hair.

According to observers, for the last few days, hundreds of men have been gathering in front of the salon.

The owner Wakil had advertised this medicine through social media, resulting in a long queue of bald individuals on the main road, all hoping to regrow their hair. Before the application of the medicine, purported to stimulate hair growth, individuals were required to shave their heads.

A large number of people from across the city and nearby districts gathered expecting to get a hair growth remedy. On Monday, due to overwhelming response, he ran out of lotion. He traveled back to Delhi to restock, while scores of hopeful customers queued up outside his salon, waiting for the remedy.

However, the people had a mixed reaction to the remedy. While some spoke positively, others complained of side effects, including burning sensations, skin reactions, and swellings.

Meanwhile, the police seem to be unaware of the event in which hundreds of men gathered on the roads for the alleged miraculous cure.