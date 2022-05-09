Balka sees rift in BJP as cause for padayatra by Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: Alleging that there were differences among the State BJP leaders, including Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, Government Whip B Suman on Sunday said because of the differences, the Telangana BJP chief was busy in his padayatra.

Addressing a press conference here at the TRSLP office here, Suman said there were two groups in the State BJP and the relations between Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay were not good. Hence, he was roaming in the State in the name of padayatra.

He also lashed out at the Union ministers stating that though they were coming to the State they had brought nothing for the it. "TRS means development, Congress means corruption and BJP means destruction. If there are nationalists in BJP, they should tell what the best they have done for Telangana," said Suman.

The TRS leader said the Congress party had no right to talk about Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's family. He said people of the State were noticing 'cheap' politics. He asked why the Congress leaders were not approaching investigation agencies if they had proof of corruption in the government.

Suman took exception to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not paying tributes at the Martyrs Memorial. He said the government was bringing up Martyrs Memorial at a cost of Rs 177 crore; already Rs 100 crore worth work was completed. Replying to a question, he said the damages in Yadadri were 'very minor' and 'there was no corruption' in the work.